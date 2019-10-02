Lakers' Kyle Kuzma reportedly inks five-year endorsement deal with Puma

Puma has spent the past two offseasons completely restocking its basketball department. Last summer, it owned the top portion of the NBA Draft by signing No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton and No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley to endorsement deals. Established players like DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Danny Green soon followed, and in landing No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett this summer, the previously dormant giant in the basketball shoe market proved that the last year was not a fluke.

Now, it has gained yet another foothold into the NBA market. On Wednesday, Puma has signed Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to a five-year endorsement deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This move had been rumored for several weeks, and Kuzma, who wore Nike sneakers for the first two years of his career, was spotted with a pair of Puma shoes at Lakers media day on Friday before this deal was announced.

Kyle Kuzma, formerly a Nike athlete, wore these Puma Rhude Alterarion kicks to media day pic.twitter.com/zzgXX3AJFz — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 27, 2019

The shoes, which were already publicly available, were widely panned by observers. It is not yet known if Kuzma will receive a signature shoe as part of this deal.

Whether or not he does likely depends on his play for the Lakers this season. The Lakers made a conscious decision this offseason to keep Kuzma over fellow young stars Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in trading for Anthony Davis. In doing so, they set the bar extremely high for their young forward.

He has done everything in his power to live up to that hype. He told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN that he believes he can be the third Lakers star this season. He has fully embedded himself within the organization, pledging fealty to LeBron James by wearing a "hand of the king" pin as the Lakers representative at the NBA Draft lottery and notably dining with team owner Jeanie Buss earlier in the offseason.

The Lakers expect Kuzma to become that third star. If he does so, Puma will have young stars in the NBA's two biggest markets. Kuzma and Barrett could represent the brand's future. Even if Ayton and Bagley were higher draft picks, centers have traditionally struggled to sell shoes. Forwards, particularly those that can score, have not.

But Kuzma has a long way to go before he can earn that distinction. For now, he is recovering from an ankle injury that has him sidelined as the Lakers kick off training camp. When he returns, the emphasis will be on his defense and three-point shooting. The bulk of the Lakers' ball-handling duties will belong to James and Davis. If Kuzma can comfortably work off of them, he will set himself up for personal success and the Lakers up for a potential championship. That would be Puma's dream scenario in inking this deal.