Lakers' LeBron James and Lonzo Ball make history by both recording a triple-double in win over Hornets
LeBron and Lonzo are the first teammates to record a triple-double in the same game since 2007
LeBron James and Lonzo Ball have helped the Los Angeles Lakers get off to a strong start this season. At 18-11, they're just one and a half games out of first place in the Western Conference. The duo also helped the Lakers get a dominant win over the Hornets on Saturday night, as they crushed the Hornets by 28 points. And in the process, they made history.
LeBron and Lonzo became the first teammates to record a triple-double in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter pulled off the feat back in 2007 with the then-New Jersey Nets.
LeBron finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Lonzo added 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And they did it in style as well, throwing down some big dunks and contributing to plenty of highlights.
This was also a milestone for LeBron, who notched his 75th career triple-double with this performance. As for his young teammate, this was triple-double No. 3 for Lonzo.
The win over the Hornets, and the performances by LeBron and Lonzo were not only a fun historical moment, but a reminder of why so many people were excited about "The King" joining the Lakers.
