The NBA's regular season is rapidly approaching, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved Tuesday they have more than basketball on their minds. The Los Angeles Lakers' championship-winning duo dished on the Netflix hit series "Squid Game" after their 111-99 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.

James arose from his seat during the Lakers' media availability while Davis approached from his left, and the two began an impromptu conversation about the South Korean series before Davis took the mic. As a four-time NBA champion, James knows all about endings -- and he didn't approve of the one in "Squid Game."

"I didn't like the ending," James, a 17-time All-NBA selection, told Davis, a four-time All NBA selection, in the following spoiler-filled video.

James and Davis' conversation is further evidence of "Squid Game" becoming more cultural touchstone than television series. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the show notched "111 million fans" since its September release, making it the biggest launch in the streaming service's history. Netflix's previous record belonged to the period drama "Bridgerton," which streamed in 63 million households over its first four weeks.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" features characters playing children's games for a grand prize of 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million U.S. dollars.) The competition's losers, however, face deadly consequences.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges showed his support of James' "Squid Take" with one of his own:

The NBA's regular season begins Oct. 19, and the Lakers will battle the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET. After failing to reach the NBA Finals last year and acquiring star Russell Westbrook among other veteran star power in the offseason, James is hoping to lead the Lakers to a better ending to the one he experienced with "Squid Game."