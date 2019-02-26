Lakers' LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to be top-10 all-time in points and assists

LeBron James has made more history. During the first quarter of the Lakers' matchup with the Grizzlies, he moved into 10th place all-time in assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to be top-10 all-time in points and assists.

Running a side pick-and-roll with Kyle Kuzma just a few minutes into the game, LeBron whipped a pocket pass through traffic to the cutting youngster. Kuzma obliged with a solid finish to give LeBron the assist. It was his first assist of the night, and the 8,525th of his career.

In the process, he moved past Andre Miller. LeBron is now the second active player on the all-time top-10 list for assists, joining his good friend Chris Paul, who is currently eighth with 9,008 career assists.

This isn't the first time that LeBron has moved up an all-time list this season. Back in November, he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

If for some reason you needed another reminder of LeBron's greatness, this is about as good as it gets. There have been great scorers and great passers throughout the years, but no one has ever been able to combine the two skills in the way that LeBron has over his career.