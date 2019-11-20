Lakers' LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to record triple-double against every single team

LeBron James has made history time and again throughout his incredible career, and on Tuesday night he added another item to his growing list of accomplishments. In yet another stellar performance this season, he finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-107.

In doing so, he recorded his fifth triple-double already this season, and became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 franchises.

Late in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers tried to hold off a Thunder team that would just not go away, LeBron caught the ball on the wing and waited for Anthony Davis to arrive with the screen. When he started to drive, both defenders followed him, and Davis spaced open to the middle of the floor. As he's done countless times in his career, LeBron made the smart pass, and hit Davis, who knocked down the jumper to give "The King" his history-making 10th assist of the game.

That play itself wasn't all that exciting, but there were plenty of other plays that were, as LeBron put on another show. After playing just 55 games last season, and missing out on the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the extra time off has him looking rejuvenated.

In the grand scheme of LeBron's career, this triple-double record isn't going to be one of the first things that people mention; he's simply done far too much at the highest level. Still, it's a pretty damn cool accomplishment, and is a testament not only to his incredible array of skills, but his longevity.

Also, it was fitting that the Thunder were the last team on LeBron's list, considering it seems like Russell Westbrook should have already completed this feat due to his triple-double prowess. But of course, Westbrook had only played for the Thunder prior to this season, so he does not have a triple-double against his old club.