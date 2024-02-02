The debate about load management in the NBA rages on, and now Lebron James has shared a fiery take on the topic. After the Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday that reigning MVP Joel Embiid would miss time with a meniscus injury, James got heated on social media.

Prior to the 76ers revealing Embiid's injury, he had played in just one of the team's last three games. On the whole, Embiid had missed 12 of the 76ers' 46 games in the 2023-24 campaign, and that drew some criticism from those who thought he should have been in the lineup more often.

On Friday, James came to Embiid's defense on X and demanded apologies from those who criticized the 2022 MVP. James said there is no "accountability" for those who blast players for missing games without having all of the context.

Embiid will now be out at least through the weekend while the team reviews his treatment options. That means Embiid will miss Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, and his absence also adds an interesting wrinkle to Philadelphia's plans with the trade deadline looming on Feb. 8.

James' posts come the morning after he and Anthony Davis both sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. James and Davis had been dealing with nagging injuries, and the Lakers have four games in a week, starting on Saturday night.