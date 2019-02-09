Lakers' LeBron James clarifies 'there's nothing that I'm chasing' comment, says he wants to 'win every single day'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James decided to clarify some comments he made recently regarding his goals for the remainder of his NBA career.

Before the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 129-128 on Thursday night, James told media members that anything else he accomplishes is "icing on the cake," as he has already done everything he wanted to do.

"There's nothing I need to get in this league that I don't already have," James said, via Lakers Nation. "Everything else for me is just like icing on the cake ... Even though I love the process of everything that I go through to be able to compete every single night and put teams in position to compete for championships. But there's nothing that I'm chasing or that I feel I need to end my career on."

You can hear those comments below, via Mass Live:

Some interpreted those comments to mean that James isn't properly motivated moving forward -- a notion he wanted to dispel.

"First of all, I want to win every single day," James said. "Every single night I prepare to be the best. It's not like I wake up every single day and it's like, 'Oh my God, if I don't win a championship, if I don't make it to the All-Star Game, then my career isn't what I want it to be.'

"For me, every moment, I don't take for granted every time I get an opportunity to play the game. I play it at the highest of my ability. I'm not in the fashion of, 'If I can't do this individually, or if I can't do this … then my career is a failure.'"

In regards to how much longer he wanted to continue to play, James left that open-ended.

"I've never put a cap on how many years I want to be a part of this league or how many years I want to play the game of basketball," James said. "I think the time will tell itself, you know, when it's time for me or I feel like it's time for me to stop playing. But I don't see it in the foreseeable future."

After 16 seasons, it's clear that James doesn't think he has anything left to prove on a basketball court, but that doesn't mean that he's not heavily motivated to continue to bolster his own legacy.