Lakers' LeBron James, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard each organizing offseason minicamps for their teams, report says

The 2019 NBA offseason saw an unparalleled degree of player movement. Over 40 percent of the league's players hit free agency, and when the dust settled, almost every team had welcomed at least one significant addition to their rotation. In some cases, it was quite a bit more.

That was the case for two of the season's favorites. The Los Angeles Clippers have five new players on their roster, while the Lakers went even further by adding eight. Both teams still have a roster spot and could see those numbers grow, and with so much turnover on both teams, their leaders are already taking steps to help stabilize the chemistry of their new groups.

According to Shams Charania, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are both organizing minicamps for their teams in September, before official training camps begin. The camp James is setting up would take place in Las Vegas, while the Clippers camp would potentially be in Miami.

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on LeBron James starting to organize a Lakers team minicamp, and the premium on team chemistry around the league. pic.twitter.com/jmGsoCptWB — Stadium (@Stadium) August 7, 2019

Many star players organize workouts for their teams in the offseason, but the Lakers and Clippers have a notable advantage over the field in doing so. Many players spend their offseasons in Los Angeles, so gathering up most of their roster is easier than it would be for teams based in smaller markets. It is likely that many Lakers and Clippers have already begun working out together.

But this sort of structured environment will be critical in helping these overhauled rosters develop any sort of chemistry early in the season. James' teams in particular tend to struggle early on when there is great roster turnover. His 2010-11 Miami Heat famously opened the season 9-8 before figuring things out and reaching the NBA Finals, and his 2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers fell below .500 before going on a similar playoff run.

Adjustments are going to be needed on all sides for these teams to reach their potential. James has never played with Anthony Davis in the NBA. The same is true for Leonard and Paul George. Both teams have a number of role players that need to adjust to suiting up alongside multiple superstars. There is no substitute for reps in figuring out how to do so. The more time these teams spend on the court together before the season begins, the better positioned they will be to actually win games when the year tips off.