Less than two minutes into the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Luka Dončić grabbed a rebound, immediately turned his head, and without even dribbling threw a perfect full-court outlet pass that hit LeBron James in style for a slam.

After the Lakers' impressive win, James explained why the duo, who connected on four baskets -- including their first ever alley-oop -- is already building some early chemistry, particularly on the fast break.

"I'm a natural-born wide receiver and he's a natural-born quarterback, so it fits perfectly," James said. "I've been running the floor and running lanes pretty much my whole life, and he's been throwing great passes pretty much his whole life, so it's not hard to get a rhythm when it comes to that. It's all about eye contact and him being a great quarterback like he is and me being the recipient of it."

Of the 23 assists that Dončić has dished out in his first four games with the Lakers, eight have gone to James. And of those eight, five have been for transition baskets.

Dončić, who went off for 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals on Saturday in his best game with the Lakers, says the duo is only "going to get better" as they log more minutes on the floor together and become more accustomed to each other's game.

"I think we still got a lot of improvement," Dončić said. "This is my fourth game. So you know, chemistry takes time. We saw today that it's getting better. So, every day it's going to get better. "

One of the many reasons that everyone, save for Dallas Mavericks fans, was so excited about Dončić's arrival in Los Angeles after one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, was that it gave the Lakers two of the smartest basketball players we've ever seen.

The connection that James and Dončić already have in transition after four games together is a perfect example of that brilliance.