Lakers' LeBron James gives awesome words of encouragement to son Bryce after youth basketball game

Everybody knows what LeBron James is capable of when he steps onto the court. Not only is he one of the most talented players to ever play basketball, but he also has a strong ability to break down the game and provide direction where it's needed. And, as it turns out, he also has some solid parenting skills on the hardwood.

In an Instagram post shared by LeBron this week, the Lakers superstar can be seen/heard providing excellent bits of advice and encouragement for his youngest son, 11-year-old Bryce. The clip comes following one of Bryce's recent youth games, one which his team won despite an apparent shaky shooting performance from James.

In the caption, LeBron wrote, "After my guy Bryce and his team came back to win a game they had no business winning I had a few words for him going forward."

LeBron sits down Bryce and highlights three key plays he made in helping his team to the victory, providing some positive reinforcement in regards to his overall efforts in the game.

"You get too down on yourself for no reason," LeBron said. "You had three of the biggest plays of the game ... if you making shots or missing shots, don't worry about it, kid. You played a hell of a game. I'm proud of you."

It may seem like a small thing, but highlighting positives and delivering honest analysis in a loving and positive way is a great bit of parenting. We've all seen examples of nightmare sports parents that are far too critical of their kids and harp on the negatives as they try to drive their kids to greatness, and that stuff is pretty tough to watch.

As a young athlete, it's easy to get down on oneself and have some self-doubt, especially following a less-than-stellar performance. One would imagine that feeling can be amplified when you carry the weight and pressure of being the child of one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Luckily, Bryce seems to be in pretty good hands.