Lakers' LeBron James has every intention of owning an NBA team one day: 'Ain't no maybe about it'

At this point, LeBron James is a brand. He's in the conversation as one of the NBA's best players ever, he's played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, and now he's with the Los Angeles Lakers trying to lead a young group of players to the postseason.

That last bit is proving to be immensely challenging. The Lakers reportedly tried desperately to add another superstar to the mix at the trade deadline in Anthony Davis, but they ultimately failed to do so, and they now find themselves 10th in the West -- three games behind the eighth-place Clippers.

James, however, isn't sweating this season. He's already thinking about life post-retirement, and at some point he wants to be the one overseeing these deals.

"Ain't no maybe about it, I'm going to do that shit," James told The Athletic about the possibility of him owning a team when his career is over. He also said that "I want to be my own boss, like I have been for a long time now."

The jokes about James running the teams that he's on are well-documented at this point, but as Joe Vardon notes, this idea isn't that wild. While it may seem far-fetched, James is well-connected in the basketball world, and he may be poised to make a run at a franchise with the right investors backing him.

James isn't the only player with the ownership bug. Heat legend Dwyane Wade -- who is retiring after this season -- isn't opposed to getting some stake in the Heat franchise at some point. Wade was asked by Dallas media about getting in on the ground floor of a hypothetical Seattle franchise, but Wade redirected the conversation to the Heat.

"Obviously, [the Heat] organization is the first one I would love to talk about that when the time is right," Wade said, via The Miami Herald. "I live on the West Coast as well. I would definitely love Seattle to come back and be a part of the NBA because it's a great sports town. That kind of got a little twisted."

James and Wade were part of what many people thought at the time was the superteam to end all superteams in Miami. Obviously that dynasty ended a bit earlier than anticipated, but the Heat got two championships from the Heatles in four seasons together. The idea of the two friends going against each other from opposite sides of the court in the stands is an intriguing one, but for Wade that path is a bit tougher.

For James, of course, part of this is legacy. While it makes perfect sense that he wants to stay around basketball, Michael Jordan owning the Hornets may be on his mind. Jordan is the owner of the biggest signature shoe brand in the world, and James has a life-time contract with Nike.

There are a lot of wheels in motion that will have to align to make it possible, but it is possible. This era of NBA players is extremely business-minded, so James and Wade might not be the only ones thinking about what they're gong to do when their time on the court is up.