LeBron James loves playing at Madison Square Garden, and he gave the New York fans another show on Saturday when he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 win over the New York Knicks with a 33-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double.

This was James' 10th triple-double of the season, which is second only to Nikola Jokic (22), and his second since turning 40, which is the most in NBA history by a 40-year-old. Furthermore, it was his fourth career triple-double at MSG, which is second only to Larry Bird (six) for the most by a visiting player.

"It's the mecca of basketball, the greatest arena in the world," James said during his post-game interview. "Seen so many athletes come here and play the game of basketball, seen so many entertainers come here and rock the house, so many performers, and I've been blessed in my 22 years to be a part of this history in this building."

James scored a driving layup for the first basket of the game, and neither he nor the Lakers looked back. They led for the majority of the night before pulling away late in the fourth quarter for a comfortable win. James shot 14 of 26 from the field, and while he did most of his work in the paint, he also made three 3-pointers, including a ridiculous fadeaway off one leg.

In the process, he became the seventh player in league history to make 2,500 career 3s, joining Steph Curry, James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Reggie Miller.

"I have no idea how I'm still doing this, Lisa," James told ABC's Lisa Salter after the win. "Man above's given me some great gifts, I'm trying to take full advantage of it. I put all the work, all the dedication into the game and it's given me so much. But I have no idea how I'm still doing this at this level."

With the victory, the Lakers continued their mid-season hot streak. They've now won eight of their last 10 to improve to 28-19 on the season, which is good for fifth place in the crowded Western Conference. All of a sudden, they're just one game back of the Denver Nuggets for a top-four seed, which would come with homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.