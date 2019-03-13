Lakers' LeBron James hosts personal dunk contest in dominant performance against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers' season has fallen apart in recent weeks, but you wouldn't have known it watching LeBron James lead them to a dominant victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

"The King" had yet another strong game, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; it was his highest-scoring game since mid-December, when he put up 36 points on the Nets. But what everyone will be talking about from this game was four points in particular, which came via two electric dunks.

His first highlight-reel slam came early in the third quarter, in the form of a very rare full court, bounce-pass alley-oop. After a Bulls turnover, LeBron immediately sprinted out ahead of the defense, and no Bulls followed him. Kyle Kuzma picked up the loose ball and tossed ant outlet pass that bounces once, right into LeBron's path. He obliged by scooping up the ball and throwing down a reverse slam.

This dunk was so sweet it's even worth taking a look at the still image from the low-angle on the baseline. It's pretty cool.

LeBron capped his show with another rare slam: an off-the-backboard alley-oop. With just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers running away with the game, LeBron picked off a pass and immediately tossed the ball up ahead to Josh Hart. With a 3-on-0 fastbreak developing, Hart had plenty of time to make a decision, and he picked the most exciting one. The youngster tossed the ball up off the backboard, and LeBron zoomed in to finish the alley-oop with another reverse.

"SHOWTIME!"#LakeShow 121#BullsNation 105



LeBron has 36 PTS, 10 REB & 4 AST with 2:05 remaining. pic.twitter.com/VAPOBfPF5K — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2019

This may have been a bit of a wasted season for LeBron, but his performance on Tuesday night was a good reminder that even as he approaches the twilight of his career, he's still one of the most exciting players around.