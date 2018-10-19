Lakers' LeBron James offers oatmeal analogy to explain why team will need time to develop chemistry

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles is officially underway. Late on Thursday night, LeBron stepped onto the court for his first regular-season game with the Lakers, but despite his 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, they lost to the Trail Blazers, 128-119.

Like any team with as much talent as the Lakers have, they had some great stretches. But like any team as young as the Lakers are, they also had some really tough stretches. As expected, they struggled on the defensive end as well as with their outside shooting, going just 7-of-30 on 3-pointers.

After the game, LeBron was asked about his new team, and how long it would take for them to develop the chemistry they need to put everything together on the floor. Unsurprisingly, LeBron said it's going to take a little while, and he explained why by using an oatmeal analogy. Via ESPN:

"Um, not as fast as you guys think it's going to happen," James said when asked how long it will take for the Lakers' chemistry to develop. "I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal. It is not that fast. It takes a while to get to where you can close your eyes and know exactly where your guys are."

OK, the point LeBron is trying to make here is obvious. Things are going to take some time for this Lakers team -- which is not only young, but added a bunch of new pieces over the summer -- to figure everything out. Everyone already knew that would be the case, and it's not really that interesting.

What is more interesting, is that LeBron absolutely loves using this oatmeal analogy.

LeBron on Sixers: 'Everyone wants instant oatmeal, but it's always a process' https://t.co/An7yg9WgW7 pic.twitter.com/Xc7Xcxm2MP — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 2, 2015

LeBron James tells @FOXSportsOH offense remains work in progress, Cavs still need to break some old habits: "It's not like instant oatmeal." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 2, 2016

He also once used the analogy to explain Kyle Korver's adjustment period when he joined the Cavaliers a few seasons ago. This is truly fascinating. Why does LeBron love using this oatmeal analogy so much? We need someone in Los Angeles to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible. The people need answers.