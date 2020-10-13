Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former First Lady Michelle Obama are joining forces to promote excitement surrounding voting for the upcoming election on Nov. 3. The duo will be joined by other prominent Black athletes and entertainers in an effort to get young people to the polls.

Obama's "When We All Vote" and James' "More Than A Vote" campaigns are going to provide people with information regarding food, music, personal protective equipment and transportation at early voting sites throughout the United States.

"Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot, and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical,'' Obama said in a statement to The Associated Press. "It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can't leave anyone behind.''

Obama is launching the campaign in order to get more people to vote before Nov. 3. In addition, her organization has also announced that more than $1 million in grants have been obtained in order to partner with local organizations. In-person events are being planned in cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

"When We All Vote" is slated to host a virtual couch party on Oct. 23 in order to get citizens to vote. All those attending the event will be adhering to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.