Lakers' LeBron James 'proud' that his son Bronny surprised him by wearing his jersey number

At various points over the past year or so, LeBron James has mentioned the possibility of playing in the NBA at the same time as his oldest son, Bronny, who has become a highly touted prospect. It won't happen for a while though, as Bronny is still in eighth grade, and just began his school's basketball season.

But while Bronny may be a ways off from playing with his dad, he can already start looking like him on the court. Prior to his first game, he surprised his dad by switching to his No. 23. It was a gesture that may not seem all that important, but made "The King' feel pretty proud. Via ESPN:

The 14-year-old, who goes by Bronny, scored 27 points in his first game for Santa Monica Crossroads' eighth-grade basketball team in a win over Culver City Middle School on Monday. Bronny, who wore No. 0 playing on the AAU circuit because of his affinity for Russell Westbrook, surprised the Los Angeles Lakers superstar by wearing his dad's No. 23 for his new team. "I don't know how long it's going to last, but it definitely made me feel proud," James said of his son's number switch after Lakers practice Tuesday.

As it turns out, Bronny isn't the only James boy paying homage to their dad. Bryce, 11, decided to wear No. 6, a nod to LeBron's days with the Heat.

"My kid has his own personality, he has his own DNA. We share the same name but he has his own path," James said. "But it was cool when he came downstairs the other day and showed me that he was wearing 23 and then my youngest son came to me and showed me that he was wearing 6."

Maybe one day Bronny will get to play against or alongside his dad in the league, but for now he'll have to settle for making him proud. Not a bad consolation prize.