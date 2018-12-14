Lakers' LeBron James says Rockets are difficult to defend 'without fouling:' They know how to sell calls

The Los Angeles Lakers were outscored 26-13 in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Members of the Lakers found themselves being frustrated by the officiating throughout the game and even held their hands behind their heads at one point. Following the game, ESPN's Dave McMenamin caught up with LeBron James, who much like his Lakers teammates, vented his frustrations about trying to defend the crafty scorers that the Rockets possess.

"Just trying to defend without fouling," James said. "That's a point of emphasis any time you play Houston. They got guys that can sell calls really good -- Chris [Paul] and James [Harden] -- so you got to try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar."

The Lakers ended up committing 21 personal fouls against the Rockets when Thursday's contest was all said and done. James was the only Laker that didn't register at least three personal fouls during the game. Guard Josh Hart struggled to consistently defend the Rockets as he recorded a team-high five personal fouls on the night.

Thursday's officials were certainly calling a tight game and that made it difficult for the Lakers to stay composed. Rockets star guard James Harden definitely was the difference maker as he attempted 19 free throws throughout the game. Harden connected on 18 of those attempts from the charity stripe while also knocking down four threes.

"You can't touch them," Lonzo Ball said. "I was just trying not to foul today. They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. ... It's very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that."

Much like the rest of the team's starting lineup, Ball registered three personal fouls and certainly was frustrated with defending Houston's star players. Ball also struggled on the offensive end as he scored just seven points and missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

"How hard is it to play defense like that? It's tough," Lakers coach Luke Walton added. "I think they were just trying to make a point: 'We're not using our arms here. Stop calling fouls.' But we can't, whether we get frustrated or not, we can't let that affect us going under screens or us not communicating ... which I thought we could've done a better job of tonight."

Los Angeles, back in action on Saturday against the Hornets (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), definitely didn't have its best performance down the stretch as eight of the final 11 points came from the Houston side. In fact, Harden scored all eight of those points and was truly the driving force in a 50-point outing. Whether the officiating was truly a factor or not, it's hard to deny that it was a special performance from the Rockets star.