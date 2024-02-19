Despite being 39 years old, LeBron James still wants to compete in the Paris Games this summer. But during NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, James admitted that his ability to play in the 2024 Olympics will depend on his health.

"The most important thing for me is definitely my health," said James, whose last Olympics was the London Games. James' Team USA squads won gold in 2012 and 2008, and bronze in 2004.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record but still look like potential postseason contenders. If the Lakers are able to make a deep playoff run, that could throw a wrench into James' Olympic plans if he's banged up at all.

"I told myself before the season, when I committed to being part of the Olympic team, obviously it was all predicated on my health," James said. "As it stands right now, I am healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level that I know I can perform at."

If the Lakers are able to reach the Western Conference finals or even the NBA Finals, James would still have time to rest up, but it's also possible that he doesn't want to tax his body anymore during the Paris Games, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

After all, it's likely that James still has a few more seasons left in the tank, so that could also be a contributing factor.

"It's more miles put on these tires," James said. "But if I'm committed -- which I am -- to Team USA, then I'm going to commit my mind, body and soul to being out there for Team USA, being out there representing our country with the utmost respect and go out there and play."

James is now past the midway point of his 21st season, and he's made it clear he isn't sure how many more NBA seasons he plans to play.

The Lakers star has already become one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. He's fresh off his 20th All-Star Game appearance, which is the most ever. During the 2022-23 season, James passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, and is now just 132 points from tallying 40,000 points in his regular-season career.