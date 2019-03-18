Lakers' LeBron James suffered worst shooting quarter of his career in loss to Knicks

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another loss on Sunday afternoon, and this time it was to the lowly New York Knicks. To make matters worse, the 124-123 loss came after James was blocked in the closing seconds by Mario Hezonja, which not only sealed the loss but capped the worst shooting quarter of "The King's" career.

With the clock winding down, and the Lakers trailing by just one point, they put the ball in LeBron's hands, and let him go to work. So often throughout his career, he's been able to come up with the big shot, but on this occasion, Hezonja played perfect defense to come up with the rejection.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, LeBron's 4-of-15 shooting performance in the fourth quarter was the worst he's shot in a single quarter in his entire career -- a pretty remarkable note given how many games he's played.

The loss to the Knicks was the third in a row for the Lakers, who are free-falling down the standings in the Western Conference. Forget about making the playoffs, at 31-39 they suddenly have the 10th-worst record in the league, and are a poor final month of the season away from being in serious contention for a top-four pick in the draft.

Due to the new lottery odds, even finishing with the eighth-worst record in the league gives you a better than 25 percent chance of a top-four pick. So perhaps it was in the Lakers' favor to lose this game after all.