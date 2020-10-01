Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is at the tail end of his 17th season in the NBA, but he remains one of the best athletes in the entire league, and every once in a while he likes to show just how much he still has left in the tank. An opportunity to do just that presented itself at the end of the first half of Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

With the Lakers leading the Miami Heat by 17 points after two quarters of action, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tossed up a layup attempt that left his fingertips after the buzzer had already sounded. The ball bounced off of the back rim, but instead of letting it fall to the floor, LeBron, who was trailing the play, came swooping in, caught the ball in the air and threw down a two-handed reverse dunk that was worthy of a dunk contest.

Check out the dunk below, via the NBA:

The dunk may not have counted on the scoreboard, but it sure looked good. The fact that James felt like exerting the extra energy to toss down a dunk after the horn should tell you how good he was feeling after the first half of action. James has never appeared in an actual NBA dunk contest, but he has made up for it over the course of his career by making dunks like this one look routine.