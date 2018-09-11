Lakers' LeBron James to co-produce TV comedy series inspired by life of 76ers' Ben Simmons
The show is inspired by Simmons' real-life experiences and already has a script by NBC
LeBron James and Ben Simmons already share the same agent, and they will soon have a share in an upcoming comedy TV series.
According to a report from Deadline, NBC has given a script to single-camera comedy-to-be entitled Brotherly Love, which was inspired by the life of 76ers star Ben Simmons. Here's more details from the Deadline story on what to expect from the show.
Brotherly Love is inspired by the life of Ben Simmons and centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family. Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling.
It doesn't appear that Simmons or the Lakers' new superstar will be featured in the show, but both will reportedly have prominent roles in producing the series. Simmons will serve in a role as a consulting producer, while James will serve as executive producer alongside Kourtney Kang, who has also executive produced in How I Met Your Mother. The show will be produced in conjunction with SpringHill Entertainment -- the company created by James and his business partner, Maverick Carter.
SpringHill Entertainment, currently producing The Wall on NBC as well as other documentary-style shows on YouTube and Starz, is most prominently known for its involvement in The Shop on HBO, a show featuring LeBron James and other stars that has included Draymond Green, Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg and others.
