The Lakers opened their preseason schedule Friday against the Timberwolves without LeBron James, who was out for "rest," per ESPN. However, he plans on playing in L.A.'s second preseason game against the Suns on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET, according to the L.A. Daily News.

Anthony Davis will also be available to first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick.

With training camp opening last week, it is rather surprising to see James already missing a game, but he is entering his 22nd NBA season, which will tie Vince Carter for most NBA seasons played. James is also about to turn 40 years old in December, and as indestructible as he's appeared even in his twilight years, your body certainly doesn't bounce back the same way in your 40s compared to your 20s.

James missing a preseason game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, especially since it's just for rest and not due to an actual injury. But it does delay the debut of watching James play alongside his son, Bronny James, whom the Lakers drafted in the second round back in June.

Bronny James made his NBA debut in Los Angeles' 124-107 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, but a pair of other rookies stole the show. Minnesota's Rob Dillingham poured in 21 points, while Dalton Knecht finished with 16 for the Lakers, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Bronny James needed until the game's final minute to record his first bucket -- a lefty scoop layup off a broken play after an 0-for-5 start to his preseason. This time of year is the perfect opportunity for young guys to get more run before they spend most of the regular season either on the bench or down in the G League.

A significant amount of attention surrounded Bronny's debut, and even more is expected Sunday when the NBA's first father-son duo take the court together.