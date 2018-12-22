Lakers' LeBron James to play versus Pelicans after missing practice due to illness

Update, 8:56 pm ET: LeBron James will play on Friday night after all. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, head coach Luke Walton announced that everyone with the exception of JaVale McGee (flu) will be available to play versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't exactly had a clean bill of health throughout the season thus far.

The team is expected to get Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram back in the lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, LeBron James missed practice earlier and head coach Luke Walton is listing him as a game-time decision.

James is currently dealing with an illness that could keep him sidelined for the first time this season. Center JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu since last weekend and has missed the last two games, is already ruled out. Tyson Chandler is also affected by the sickness going around the team and will be a game-time call as well.

LeBron is currently averaging 28.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. In the Lakers' 115-110 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, he scored 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting and connected on a pair of threes.

James has been a picture of durability throughout his NBA career and even more so over the past two seasons. The 15-year veteran suited up for all 82 regular-season games during the 2017-18 campaign and is looking like he's on pace to do the very same this year.