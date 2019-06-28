Lakers' LeBron James to reportedly give away No. 23 jersey to Anthony Davis, tweets possible hint about new number
The Los Angeles Lakers star forward is making a sacrifice for his new teammate
The Los Angeles Lakers are putting the finishing touches on one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason.
The Lakers have agreed to acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis via trade, which won't be finalized until the league year begins on July 6. However, once that trade becomes official, it looks like Davis is going to be able to wear his old number. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James is giving his No. 23 to Davis as he begins his Lakers tenure.
Davis has worn No. 23 throughout his seven-year career with the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier this month, the Lakers and Pelicans agreed to a trade that would send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for Davis.
James has worn No. 23 for the bulk of his career, including his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first season with the Lakers.
During his four-year stay with the Miami Heat, James wore No. 6 and usually wears that number in practice with the Lakers. It's very possible that the All-Star forward will elect to move back to that number now that he's giving No. 23 to Davis. If James' tweet from Thursday night is an indication, it certainly looks like he will indeed be going back to No. 6.
If James doesn't elect to go back to No. 6 then he will only have so many options at his disposal, as Nos. 8, 13, 22, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 42, 44 and 52 have all been retired by the franchise.
