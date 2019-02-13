Lakers' LeBron James tops list of NBA's highest-paid players, raking in $89M on and off court this season

LeBron James is unlikely to win an NBA title this season -- his Los Angeles Lakers may not even make the playoffs -- but he's still the champion when it comes to money.

The future Hall of Famer came in at No. 1 this season on the list of the NBA's top earners, raking in $89M between his salary and off-court endeavors. He's one of the few players who actually make more money off the court than they do on it. Via Forbes:

1. LeBron James Total Earnings: $88.7 million Salary/bonuses: $35.7 million Endorsements: $53 million James joined the Lakers last year as a free agent with a four-year, $153 million contract. The final year is a $41 million player option. His endorsement partners include Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats By Dre, Blaze Pizza and 2K Sports. James and his partners have 14 Blaze franchises open in Chicago and seven more in South Florida.

Following LeBron on the list are the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. They are the only other players besides LeBron who make more money from their endorsements and other business ventures than their salary.

Up next is Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, then two Houston Rockets at Nos. 5 and 6 -- James Harden and Chris Paul. Rounding out the top 10 are the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin and the Thunder's Paul George.

This list is pretty much everyone you would expect. These are 10 of the best, and most well-known players in the league, which means they have some of the highest salaries -- only Giannis, who still makes $24M on his contract this season, is outside of the top-14 in NBA salaries -- and have the easiest time getting endorsements.