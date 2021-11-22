In the second half of Sunday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James inadvertently hit Isaiah Stewart in the head and things got extremely heated. Stewart, who ended up bloody from the incident, made a beeline for James and both players were ejected for their actions.

On Monday, the league announced that Stewart was handed a two-game suspension while James received a one-game ban for their actions.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that James tried to obtain Stewart's phone number after the game. James reportedly wanted to apologize for his role in the melee and make it clear that he didn't intend to hit Stewart.

"I'm told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart's number postgame to apologize to Stewart again and let him know that it was an inadvertent hit to his face, and so the league is going to have to review it," Charania said. "This is not something that's common with him. This would be a first-time offense for him, so I think you would have to factor that in for any type of league discipline."

James will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks as a result of the suspension. Meanwhile, Stewart will miss contests against the Miami Heat on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

This marks the first suspension of James' NBA career.

It's worth noting that the Lakers and Pistons will face off on Nov. 21. Obviously, both players will have served their suspensions by then, so it'll be interesting to see if there are any more fireworks stemming from Sunday's situation.