Lakers' LeBron James voices his support for Carmelo Anthony's return: 'he belongs in this league'

After Carmelo Anthony was unceremoniously released from the Houston Rockets after playing just 10 games for the team last season, many wondered if his two-point performance would be the last game we would see of Anthony's NBA career. Throughout the offseason, and through training camp, there were rumblings that the Brooklyn Nets would be open to the idea of bringing him on, but that didn't happen.

Instead, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, giving him another fresh start in the NBA. The Trail Blazers are in great need of depth after losing several players due to injury, and Anthony figures to step in and provide a boost on offense. This is something that Anthony has been patiently waiting for, never wavering in his desire to get back on a roster. Just last week he said he "2,000 percent" still wanted to play in the league, and he'll get that chance again in Portland.

However, there were doubts on if this day would come for Anthony, even LeBron James admits that he was uncertain if his friend would get another shot.

"I think everyone had doubt, including himself, probably," James said via Mark Medina of USA Today. "As the time goes on and on and on, you see yourself getting further and further away from it, but I always hoped that he would get an opportunity."

In fact, James hoped that opportunity would come with his Los Angeles Lakers. When Anthony was released from the Rockets last year, the Lakers were dealing with a pile of injuries, and James wished that somehow the team could've scooped the 10-time All-Star up.

"I was hoping he was going to be a part of (what we have) here and it didn't happen for whatever reason," James said. "But I'm happy that he has an opportunity to go back and play the game that the loves to play and do it at this level."

While the Lakers didn't take a chance on Anthony, they'll get to see if they missed on signing the former All-NBA player when the Trail Blazers visit the Lakers on Dec.6. Until then, Anthony will join his Portland teammates on their upcoming six-game road trip, with the first stop in Houston on Saturday against the team that ousted Anthony last year.

Anthony will not play in that game, after all, he hasn't played in a year, but he did say in August that he's been "in the gym every single day." If Anthony can find the shooting touch that made him an All-Star all those years in New York and Denver, then he'll be a welcome addition to a Portland team that could desperately use him.