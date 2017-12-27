Lakers legend Kobe Bryant helped design Los Angeles' 'City' Nike jerseys

For players like Kobe Bryant, two retired uniforms isn't enough apparently. When the Lakers and Nike were designing their alternate "City" jerseys they decided to go to the Los Angeles legend himself with advice on how to design it. Their plan was to make the design in his name.

Bryant, eager to help out with the design, immediately knew what he wanted to do for the design. It was going to reference the nickname that stuck with him more than anything else. The jerseys are, of course, designed with the "Black Mamba" nickname in mind. Bryant talked with ESPN about his involvement in the design.

"The snake came to me immediately," Bryant says. "It came to me so fast, I was thinking, 'This can't be that easy. This idea is not going to work.' I spent months trying to talk myself out of it. But in the end, simplicity always wins."

In the end, the snake design led to a black almost scale like design. The black design is reminiscent to the Hollywood Nights jerseys the Lakers had for a brief period of time, but these will likely do much better considering they're in relation to one of the most popular players in NBA history.

As for why they chose black, aside from the obvious "Black Mamba" nickname, Bryant even had an explanation for that.

"Black added a level of mystery," Bryant says. "You watch athletes run up and down the floor, but you don't know what is inside of them. And that's what the black mamba stands for -- what is inside of you. It doesn't stand just for me. It stands for an attitude that should be inside of you when you put the Laker jersey on. You should play with a killer approach."

Well, if they wanted a Bryant-like design then this is certainly that. The Lakers legend has always embraced his nickname to the fullest extent and now his legacy will go even further with a jersey. It seems that even when he retires his presence still exists within the organization.