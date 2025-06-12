While the New York Knicks are reportedly not involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson laid out his reasoning Thursday on why the Eastern Conference's second-best team this season needs to kick the tires on acquiring the Phoenix Suns star. The two-time NBA MVP and 15-time All-Star is expected to be on the move this summer with the Suns looking for talent and draft capital as well as salary cap advantages that would come with trading the 36-year-old scorer.

"Kevin Durant, that's an interesting piece," Johnson said on ESPN's 'Get Up'. "If I'm the Knicks, the Knicks are too slow. They're not going to beat Indiana next year or these other teams. They got to get a little faster, right? And to me, Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help [Jalen] Brunson in the fourth quarter."

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after the season despite reaching the conference finals for the first time in 25 years due in large part to player usage issues and an overall failure to get the most out of a talented roster.

Brunson, whose only two all-star appearances have come under Thibodeau, was a staunch supporter of his former coach, but many wondered if his body would hold up long term given the number of minutes played and the team's reliance on him in late-game situations.

Johnson echoed this sentiment in his opinion on why Durant would potentially fix the problem.

"You're relying on Brunson so much, one guy can't get you there. You got to give him some help," Johnson said. "Kevin Durant will be a guy who will give you some help on the offensive end. Plus, he's able to put the teams that they play against in foul trouble. I like Kevin Durant playing with the Knicks. I really do. A champion, he can teach the other guys how to win the championship.

"That would be important. But the main thing here is everybody's got to step up and be better next season."

Durant and the Knicks shared mutual interest in 2019 during free agency, along with his father requesting his son land in New York, before he ultimately signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant said last month during a podcast appearance with Baron Davis that he wanted his career to end "on my terms" and expressed a priority to make the decision "my own" later this summer. Durant, who has not played a full season since 2018-19 with the Golden State Warriors, averaged 26.6 points per game and six rebounds for the Suns this season.

Next season will be Durant's 18th in the NBA as a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft.