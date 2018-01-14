Lakers' Lonzo Ball diagnosed with left knee sprain; questionable for Monday's game

Update: The Lakers announced Sunday that Lonzo Ball has a minor left knee sprain, and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is playing his best basketball as a pro right now, so the last thing the team wants to hear is that he's injured again.

In early January Ball returned from a six-game absence due to an injured shoulder, and now the Lakers have announced that Ball will undergo an MRI after feeling some soreness in his left knee. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell said that the MRI is for "precautionary reasons."

Lonzo Ball woke up with a sore left knee this morning, and for precautionary reasons, is getting an MRI in Memphis today. The Lakers will send an update with the results. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 14, 2018

Ball has led the Lakers to four wins in five games since he returned on Jan. 5, including the last four in a row. In those games he has averaged 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game.