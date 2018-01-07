Lakers' Lonzo Ball on whether he likes Luke Walton as a coach: 'I'll play for anybody'

LaVar Ball -- all the way from Lithuania -- made waves yet again Sunday morning, when he offered further criticism of Los Angeles Lakers coach, Luke Walton.

Lamenting the Lakers' recent struggles, which have seen them lose nine straight games and fall into last place in the conference, LaVar said Walton doesn't have control of the team anymore, and added that the players don't want to play for him. Understandably, Lonzo Ball was asked about his father's comments ahead of the Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

For the most part, Lonzo offered some boring cliches and platitudes about how his dad is going to speak his mind and it doesn't really affect anything in regards to the team (which absolutely cannot be true). There was one pretty interesting answer, however, which came when Lonzo was asked whether he likes Walton as a coach.

HIs response was not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Lonzo Ball on whether he is happy with Luke Walton as Lakers head coach: “I’ll play for anybody.” pic.twitter.com/9mSQFmReQo — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 7, 2018

Lonzo's comment:

Reporter: Are you fine with Luke being your coach? Do you like him as a coach? Lonzo: I'll play for anybody.

Well, that really isn't an answer to the question.

It's unlikely that Lonzo was trying to cause any sort of problem or controversy here, but by not really answering the question, he kind of did. If he loved playing for Walton, he'd probably say so, not give a bland non-answer about how he'll play for anyone.