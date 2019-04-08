Lakers' Lonzo Ball signs with CAA after parting ways with agent last week

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has had a tough few months. He never got back on the court after suffering a nasty ankle injury against the Houston Rockets in the middle of January, and could only watch as his team's playoff chances crumbled away amidst rumors he would be sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in a potential Anthony Davis trade.

Then, if that wasn't enough, news broke about the family business, Big Baller Brand. Ball is currently suing the company's former co-founder, Alan Foster, for $2 million that allegedly went missing from Ball's personal and business accounts. Amid personal and professional drama, Ball has also posted cryptic messages to social media, including one that suggested a possible move to Nike.

In any case, it certainly seems Ball is ready for a fresh start. Early on Monday evening, Ball announced he would be signing with Creative Artists Agency after mutually parting ways with his agent, Harrison Gaines, last week. Via ESPN:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has committed to work with Creative Artists Agency after mutually parting ways with his previous agent, Harrison Gaines, last week. "After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."

Between the pressure he's faced on the court as the No. 2 overall pick for a Lakers team desperate to make it back to the playoffs, an inability to stay healthy and the off-court drama and controversy often instigated by his dad, LaVar Ball, this has surely been a difficult few years for the talented point guard.

Making the move to a new, well-established agency for representation looks to be the first bit of house-cleaning for Ball, if you will. Whatever he decides to do in regards to his personal and professional life, hopefully, he will be able to stay healthy next season and show why he was such a high draft pick -- whether that's with the Lakers or elsewhere.