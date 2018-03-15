Lakers' Lonzo Ball soars in for an extremely cool buzzer-beating tip-in vs. Warriors

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers have been playing some excellent basketball as of late, as you may have heard. Entering their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, they were 20-12 since the start of 2018, which is good for the 10th best record in the league in that span.

They aren't going to make the playoffs or anything, but there's been plenty of positives for the young Lakers to take from this stretch. And now, they can add another item to be proud of from their late-season play. Or, well, more accurately, another item Lonzo Ball can be proud of.

As the first half was coming to a close against the Warriors, Ball inbounded the ball up to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope near halfcourt. KCP tried to draw a foul, but did not get a whistle, and so he ended up flailing a wild shot toward the rim. It was clear from the moment it left his hands that it was going to be way short, but lucky for him, help was on the way.

Ball started sprinting up the floor and arrived just in time to tip KCP's shot home at the buzzer. Taking off from the dotted line inside the free-throw line, Ball soared through the air, corralled the loose ball and guided it right into the hoop. It was pretty awesome.

Don't give up on the play!



Lonzo with the buzzer beating tip-in!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/tyvIrUeyTp — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2018

Big ballers don't give up on the play.