Lakers' Lonzo Ball suffers nasty ankle injury, but X-Rays come back negative, per report
Ball suffered the injury during the Lakers' overtime loss to the Rockets
The main storyline from Saturday night's primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets was yet another magnificent performance from James Harden. The Rockets guard went for 48 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the Rockets' 138-134 victory. In the process, he extended his 30-point streak to a historic 19 games; only Wilt Chamberlain has longer such streaks.
But there was another key bit of news coming out of Houston on Saturday. Lakers guard Lonzo Ball suffered a nasty looking ankle injury after colliding with James Ennis. Ball immediately grabbed his ankle and remained on the ground for a few minutes until he was carried back off the court by multiple teammates.
Unfortunately, he had to be transferred to a local hospital because the Rockets' in-arena X-Ray machine happened to be broken. Once he got there, however, he received a bit good news. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the X-Rays came back negative.
Still, given how serious the injury looked, and how much pain Ball was in, it's likely that he'll be out for a while. However, it won't be until Ball undergoes an MRI that we know what kind of timeline he'll be on.
For both his sake and the Lakers, hopefully he won't be out too long. The team is already without LeBron James, and are just 5-8 since he went down with a groin injury. While Ball has been inconsistent at times, he's still one of the Lakers' better players, and being without him as well could make things even more difficult in a crowded Western Conference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offered a 10-game slate on Saturday
-
CP3 could return next week from injury
The Rockets haven't had CP3 in their lineup since Dec. 20, but have been just fine despite...
-
Davis out 1-2 weeks with finger sprain
Davis suffered the injury in Friday night's game against the Blazers
-
Markelle Fultz rejoins 76ers, per report
Fultz hopes to suit up for the Sixers again this season
-
LeBron, Rondo expected to practice Sun.
Los Angeles is getting closer to having two of its best players back in the lineup, but it's...
-
Cousins: GS debut among 'best days' ever
Cousins played in his first game since suffering an Achilles injury, and he couldn't be happier...