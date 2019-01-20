Lakers' Lonzo Ball suffers nasty ankle injury, but X-Rays come back negative, per report

The main storyline from Saturday night's primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets was yet another magnificent performance from James Harden. The Rockets guard went for 48 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the Rockets' 138-134 victory. In the process, he extended his 30-point streak to a historic 19 games; only Wilt Chamberlain has longer such streaks.

But there was another key bit of news coming out of Houston on Saturday. Lakers guard Lonzo Ball suffered a nasty looking ankle injury after colliding with James Ennis. Ball immediately grabbed his ankle and remained on the ground for a few minutes until he was carried back off the court by multiple teammates.

Unfortunately, he had to be transferred to a local hospital because the Rockets' in-arena X-Ray machine happened to be broken. Once he got there, however, he received a bit good news. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the X-Rays came back negative.

A bit of good news for the Lakers while they try to hang onto this one. Lonzo Ball's X-Rays were negative for fractures, per source. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 20, 2019

Still, given how serious the injury looked, and how much pain Ball was in, it's likely that he'll be out for a while. However, it won't be until Ball undergoes an MRI that we know what kind of timeline he'll be on.

For both his sake and the Lakers, hopefully he won't be out too long. The team is already without LeBron James, and are just 5-8 since he went down with a groin injury. While Ball has been inconsistent at times, he's still one of the Lakers' better players, and being without him as well could make things even more difficult in a crowded Western Conference.