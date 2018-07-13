Lakers' Lonzo Ball to have arthroscopic surgery on left knee; expected back for training camp, per report

The Lakers have announced that point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. This comes after previous reports stating that Ball had suffered a torn meniscus in the same knee.

Even with Lakers announcement that Lonzo Ball is undergoing arthroscopic surgery to his left knee on Tuesday, I'm told he's still expected to be ready for training camp. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 13, 2018

Whether he's part of a trade or a core member of the team going forward, Lonzo Ball is a crucial component to the Lakers' effort to build a championship team with LeBron James now in tow. Even if the procedure is minor and the recovery is smooth, Ball will miss out on at least a few weeks of summer training that could help him improve going into his second season.

Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season due to various injuries, including a sprained MCL in that same left knee. The Lakers had reportedly been willing to include their young players in earlier trade discussions for Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but San Antonio apparently wasn't interested in Ball.

The 20-year-old had and an up-and-down rookie season, but given his size and unique talents, Ball is still capable of becoming an All-Star, even a superstar in the NBA. The surgery is a concern, however, since any time a player goes under the knife there is a certain level of risk.