Lakers' Lonzo Ball to have arthroscopic surgery on left knee; expected back for training camp, per report
An update on Ball is expected after the completion of Tuesday's surgery
The Lakers have announced that point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. This comes after previous reports stating that Ball had suffered a torn meniscus in the same knee.
Whether he's part of a trade or a core member of the team going forward, Lonzo Ball is a crucial component to the Lakers' effort to build a championship team with LeBron James now in tow. Even if the procedure is minor and the recovery is smooth, Ball will miss out on at least a few weeks of summer training that could help him improve going into his second season.
Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season due to various injuries, including a sprained MCL in that same left knee. The Lakers had reportedly been willing to include their young players in earlier trade discussions for Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but San Antonio apparently wasn't interested in Ball.
The 20-year-old had and an up-and-down rookie season, but given his size and unique talents, Ball is still capable of becoming an All-Star, even a superstar in the NBA. The surgery is a concern, however, since any time a player goes under the knife there is a certain level of risk.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Butler rejects Wolves' extension offer
Butler will be eligible for a much bigger payday next year if he opts out of the final year...
-
Report: Rockets 'front-runners' for Melo
Anthony is set to part ways with the Thunder at some point this summer
-
Odds: Raptors favorites to land Kawhi
There has been significant movement on the odds front and now Toronto is the favorite to land...
-
GM: Ball, Rondo will compete to start
The Lakers signed Rondo to a one-year deal earlier this offseason
-
Report: IT to join Nuggets
Thomas will sign a deal worth the veteran's minimum after missing much of last season dealing...