Lakers' Lonzo Ball undergoes successful surgery on left knee; expected back for training camp

Lonzo Ball underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp, the Lakers announced Tuesday.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball had successful arthroscopic surgery to his left knee today.



Ball is expected to make a full recovery by the start of the 2018-19 training camp. pic.twitter.com/xUD7XdM3lf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 17, 2018

Whether he's part of a trade or a core member of the team going forward, Lonzo Ball is a crucial component to the Lakers' effort to build a championship team with LeBron James now in tow. The Lakers did not release a timeline, but even if his recovery is smooth, Ball will miss at least a few weeks of summer training that could help him improve going into his second season.

Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season due to various injuries, including a sprained MCL in that same left knee. The Lakers had reportedly been willing to include their young players in earlier trade discussions for Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but San Antonio apparently wasn't interested in Ball.

The 20-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season, but given his size and unique talents, Ball is still capable of becoming an All-Star, even a superstar in the NBA. The surgery is a concern, however, as there's always a risk of lingering issues after any procedure.