Lakers' Lonzo Ball undergoes successful surgery on left knee; expected back for training camp
Ball should be ready to go on opening night for the Lakers
Lonzo Ball underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp, the Lakers announced Tuesday.
Whether he's part of a trade or a core member of the team going forward, Lonzo Ball is a crucial component to the Lakers' effort to build a championship team with LeBron James now in tow. The Lakers did not release a timeline, but even if his recovery is smooth, Ball will miss at least a few weeks of summer training that could help him improve going into his second season.
Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season due to various injuries, including a sprained MCL in that same left knee. The Lakers had reportedly been willing to include their young players in earlier trade discussions for Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard, but San Antonio apparently wasn't interested in Ball.
The 20-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season, but given his size and unique talents, Ball is still capable of becoming an All-Star, even a superstar in the NBA. The surgery is a concern, however, as there's always a risk of lingering issues after any procedure.
