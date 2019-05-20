Lakers look to the future, officially introduce Frank Vogel as new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have their new head coach, and they'll officially introduce Frank Vogel at a press conference that begins at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

Vogel, who has previously served as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, will serve as the replacement for Luke Walton following Walton's departure from the organization in April. He will be the Lakers' fifth permanent head coach since Phil Jackson's retirement in 2011. Vogel holds a career 304-291 record, and he led the Pacers to a pair of consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Vogel has his work cut out for him, but despite the pressure facing him to quickly turn the Lakers back into a perennial Western Conference contender, he is excited about the opportunity to turn the tide for such a prestigious organization.

"I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired," Vogel said in a statement following his hiring. "I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team."

The excitement is mutual, clearly, as the Lakers selected Vogel to be the one to lead them back into the playoff picture. (Though they may have hedged their bet a bit by naming Jason Kidd as an assistant).

"We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said. "Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards."

Vogel's introductory press conference ironically comes on the heels of some eye-opening comments made by Magic Johnson regarding some dysfunction within the front office that led to his decision to walk away from the Lakers last month. So it's safe to say that both he and Rob Pelinka will have some additional questions to answer outside of the average, new-coach questions.