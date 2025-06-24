Luka Dončić could enter his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers in better shape than when he arrived from the Dallas Mavericks. The 26-year-old guard already lost a significant amount of weight this offseason and is focused on improving his conditioning, according to The Athletic's Dan Woike. Conditioning was reportedly among the reasons Dallas moved him to a Western Conference rival.

The Lakers listed Dončić at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds after he joined the roster. He reportedly weighed in earlier in the season at upwards of 260 pounds. A more trimmed version of the five-time All-Star could take the court when the 2025-26 season arrives, though.

"Dončić has been incredibly committed to his conditioning this offseason," Woike reports. "He's dropped significant weight and is working on strict diet and cardio training, according to a source with knowledge of the plan. In a shift from his normal offseason, he spent a month away from on-court work to focus more on his body. Dončić has looked visibly slimmer in photos and is now back working out with Slovenia readying for EuroBasket competition later this summer."

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison repeatedly cited the franchise's defensive emphasis as the primary reason for moving Dončić. His injury history was also a reported factor in the decision to launch one of the most surprising trades in recent league history. A calf injury kept the guard on the sideline for much of the winter, and he has yet to play more than 72 games in a season.

Despite the various concerns around Dončić's conditioning, he has been nothing short of one of the NBA's top players when available. The 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year earned All-Star selections in five of his first seven seasons, and he finished in the top eight of MVP voting in each of those campaigns.

The 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists Dončić averaged last season across his two teams also emphasized his usefulness, even with subpar conditioning. Each of those numbers were on par with his career averages.

Dončić is likely the long-term face of the Lakers franchise and will be the cornerstone of the roster if and when LeBron James leaves or retires. His do-it-all skill set makes him capable of serving as the centerpiece of a championship-caliber squad, as he proved when he helped guide the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.