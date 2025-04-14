The NBA and National Basketball Players Association has announced that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has topped the league's most popular jersey list. The results are comprised of NBAStore.com jersey sales from the second half (beginning Feb. 6) of the 2024-25 season.

Dončić -- who hails from Slovenia -- is the first international player to land atop the NBA's most popular jerseys list. In fact, he's the first player besides Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list since the 2012-13 season, when Carmelo Anthony earned the honor.

The NBA's top-five best-selling jersey list is as follows:

Luka Dončić, Lakers Stephen Curry, Warriors LeBron James, Lakers Jayson Tatum, Celtics Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Dončić was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers prior to this season's trade deadline in a deal that shockwaves through the NBA.

The NBA's top jerseys list had more of an international flavor besides Dončić. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama landed at No. 6 on the list, while Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić was 10th and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came in at No. 11.

In addition to Dončić topping the most-sold jerseys list, the Lakers led the NBA in team merchandise sales followed by the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.