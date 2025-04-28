The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves were neck and neck throughout the fourth quarter of Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday. Minnesota ultimately won, 116-113, but the outcome may have hinged on two controversial calls.

The first came with the Timberwolves leading, 114-113. Luka Dončić was attempting to bring the ball up the court with around 35 seconds on the clock, hoping to give the Lakers the lead. But he stepped on the foot of Timberwolves defender Jaden McDaniels, fell to the floor and had to call timeout.

On the ensuing inbounds play, LeBron James threw the ball away, setting up two pivotal foul shots from Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick was adamant after the game that a foul should have been called when Dončić fell.

"To start with, Luka got tripped," Redick told reporters. "That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We rewatched it, he gets tripped. So we should have been at the free throw line."

According to the NBA's last two minutes report, Redick was right. On Monday, the league confirmed that McDaniels did indeed foul Dončić. "McDaniels (MIN) steps forward into Doncic's (LAL) path, initiating illegal foot contact that causes him to lose his balance," the report reads. So with 35.5 seconds remaining, Dončić should indeed have gone to the line as the Lakers were in the bonus. Instead, the Lakers were forced to inbound near halfcourt and James' pass was stolen by McDaniels.

The next play -- following the steal -- was similarly controversial. With 10.1 seconds remaining, James attempted to strip Edwards on a drive toward the basket. The ball went out of bounds and was initially ruled to be Lakers ball. But upon review, the officials assessed a foul to James that sent Edwards to the line. Edwards sank both free throws to put the Wolves up three. The Lakers had a 3-point try to tie the game on the next possession, but came up empty. With the win Minnesota took a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, James was adamant that it was a clean strip.

"That play happens all the time, you know. Hand is part of the ball, that's what they say," James said after the game. "I felt like a hand was a part of that ball. I was able to get his hand on top of the ball, the ball stripped down, and out on him. Seen that play over and over before, but it is what it is."

The Hawkeye camera, however, showed that James hit Edwards on the wrist, not the hand, which is not legal contact. The NBA agreed with this interpretation.

"Replay review of the out of bounds call pursuant to a coach's challenge was deemed successful. James (LAL) makes illegal contact to Edwards' (MIN) left wrist and the foul is proximate to the ball going out of bounds. Play resumes with Edwards receiving two free throws," the report said.

Controversial calls are a part of almost any close playoff game (just ask the Detroit Pistons). Ultimately, the Lakers had a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and they couldn't hold it. Perhaps the outcome would have been different if Dončić got the free throws that the rules suggest he was entitled to, but the Lakers had a whole fourth quarter to seal the game and they couldn't do it.

They now return home for Game 5 facing elimination.