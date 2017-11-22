Lakers' Luke Walton has 'absolutely nothing' to say about LaVar Ball criticizing him
LaVar said recently that Walton doesn't know how to coach Lonzo
Well, the inevitable happened. Recently, LaVar Ball publicly criticized Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, complaining that the Lakers have been "soft" on their rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and adding"they don't know how to coach my son."
The potential for these kind of comments, and the distractions they'd bring, were a concern for many people heading into the draft. Even the Lakers themselves indicated they would talk to UCLA coach Steve Alford to gather as much information as possible about the off-court drama the Ball family brings.
But while the first public criticisms have arrived, Walton is not sweating them. In fact, he says it means "absolutely nothing" to him.
Now, privately, Walton may be somewhat annoyed, but he's handling this well. Responding or feeding into LaVar's comments is not going to help Lonzo or the team, and will only draw more attention to the situation. (Ask anyone in the White House.)
Also, to be fair to LaVar, he was speaking more from a personality standpoint than a basketball strategy one. It doesn't make him right, and he probably shouldn't be saying this publicly, but at least he wasn't out in the media trying to tell the Lakers how to run a pick-and-roll or something.
