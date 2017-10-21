Lakers' Luke Walton: Lonzo Ball's late-game poise reminds me of Kobe Bryant
Ball, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, came up big down the final stretch
Lonzo Ball has drawn plenty of comparisons to Magic Johnson because of his position, size and entertaining style, along with the fact that he plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after Friday night's win over the Phoenix Suns, Ball was getting compared to another Lakers legend: Kobe Bryant.
That, though, wasn't because of his play, but rather his demeanor.
After Ball came up big down the stretch -- scoring eight points in the final five minutes, including a clutch bucket with just over 90 seconds to go that put the Lakers up by eight -- coach Luke Walton said that the way Ball stayed calm and collected reminded him of Bryant. Via the Los Angeles Times:
"I'm not calling him Kobe, but Kobe was the same way," Walton said. "As a teammate, I knew not even to touch Kobe in those moments because Kobe was locked in. … In those moments, the players that don't let the pressure get to them, they stay calm."
Of course, Ball has a very long way to go before he can be compared to Bryant in terms of basketball accomplishments, but any comparison to the Black Mamba is one Ball should be happy with.
As for Ball's basketball accomplishments, he did, however, nearly make history Friday night. The big baller finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, falling just one assist short of being the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
