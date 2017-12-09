Lakers' Luke Walton on LaVar Ball criticism: Parents won't make our coaching decisions

Earlier this week, LaVar Ball went on the radio, and did what he has done so many times before: spoke his mind. Discussing the state of the Lakers, LaVar was highly critical of Lakers coach Luke Walton, critiquing everything from how much he plays his son, Lonzo Ball, in the fourth quarter, to how the Lakers take the ball out of bounds after a made basket.

Of course, Walton was asked about the comments, just as he's asked about pretty much every big thing the Ball Family does. Unsurprisingly, Walton said he didn't care what comments LaVar made, saying, "We don't take parents' opinions into our coaching decisions." In addition, Walton praised Lonzo for his team play. Via the OC Register:

"We don't take parents' opinions into our coaching decisions and how we're trying to grow as a group," Walton said. "The relationship with Lonzo means a lot to me, so I stay in constant contact with him and how he's doing. But as far as other people's thoughts on what we should do, I don't concern myself with those." "They have their own relationship," Walton said. "Lonzo does a great job of doing what we ask him to do. I don't know what they talk about in private, but Lonzo's an incredible team player. He's here to make our team better. He's always been on board with what we try to do."

While Walton and Co. continue to dismiss any comments made by LaVar, it certainly appears that his actions are starting to have an effect on the organization. Recently, they started enforcing the "LaVar Ball rule," prohibiting media from going into the family section of the arena after games and getting quotes. The Lakers said this has always been a rule, but it's clear that LaVar is the reason they're starting to enforce it.

The Lakers are unlikely to make any changes because of what LaVar ball says or does, but it will be interesting to watch what happens in Los Angeles if the Lakers keep on struggling.