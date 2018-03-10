Lakers' Luke Walton upset with Jamal Murray for 'disrespectful' late-game antics
Denver won the game 125-116, and Walton can be seen yelling at the Nuggets bench after the final buzzer
The Los Angeles Lakers lost last night to the Denver Nuggets, 125-116, but that was not the main reason Luke Walton was upset.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Lakers' coach can be seen on video yelling at the Nuggets' bench.
Following the game, Walton told reporters he was upset because he said Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was being 'disrespectful' toward his team. Via ESPN:
Lakers coach Luke Walton said the Nuggets guard was acting "disrespectful" at the end of the Nuggets' 125-116 victory Friday.
Murray shot free throws late and Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas and Murray exchanged words, with Thomas following Murray toward the Nuggets bench during an ensuing timeout with 19.8 seconds remaining.
"I felt like for the second time we played here, Murray was being a little disrespectful at the end of the game," said Walton, who would not go into specifics. "[It was] just some trash-talking toward our guys."
This incident was clearly something that carried over from earlier in the season. When the Nuggets were dribbling out a win over the Lakers on Dec. 2, Murray made a little showboating dribble around Lonzo Ball, which upset Julius Randle and other Lakers.
Lonzo Ball noted after the game that the Lakers remembered Murray's antics from their last matchup, saying it was a "punk move." Ball said he didn't know what Murray did in this game, however.
"I don't know, I don't really worry about Jamal Murray," Ball said when asked what Murray did at the end of this game on Friday night. "Like I said, ain't nobody worried about him."
When asked about Murray dribbling around Ball the previous time they played, Ball said the Lakers didn't forget it.
"We remembered it," said Ball, who finished with 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. "It's a punk move. But like I said, we're not going to get into it. [Murray will] do whatever he's going to do."
"Like I said, he going to do the circus stuff -- I'm not feeding into it," Ball said.
The two teams play again on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, in what now appears to be a must-watch matchup.
