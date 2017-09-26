Lakers' Magic Johnson not concerned with Lonzo and LaVar Ball's Facebook TV series

It's hard to find any question marks surrounding Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. If there was one, however, it had nothing to do with his basketball abilities but rather his father, LaVar, a headline-generating machine who often garnered unnecessary attention directed toward him and his three sons by spewing outrageously hot takes.

Since his son was drafted by the Lakers, though, LaVar has cooled down significantly in part because of the family's new Facebook television series entitled "Ball in the Family." Asked about the television show and Lonzo's involvement on Monday, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson said it is of no concern to him -- so long as he handles his business on the floor.

"Only time I am going to concern myself with what [Lonzo] does off the court is if it is affecting his play on the court," Johnson told ESPN. "Right now, I think it is awesome. His family is great. They came out Saturday, we had a big Laker picnic. ... His dad is wonderful with me and I am cool with him. ... I think [Lonzo] is tired of all this [hype]. He is just like me; I just want to play and I think he wants to play, and then Saturday night [for the Lakers' preseason opener], sold out, in Anaheim, wow!"

As for LaVar, Johnson says the two don't have a regular dialogue, and he has no plans to monitor the outspoken father now or at all moving forward as he's got bigger fish to fry in his role with the Lakers.

"No, I am not going to monitor LaVar," Johnson said. "My job, I got 15 dudes I have to monitor and that's it and who I am going to monitor. LaVar is a grown man. He is a great father. I wish you guys could see him with his wife [Tina, who suffered a stroke in February]. This man, he brought her last week, helping her and getting her to be stronger and walk better. I saw the same thing at his home.

"LaVar is having fun with all of this [media hype]," Johnson said. "Give him credit, he understands how to market the Big Baller Brand. But my job is not to monitor him. Now if something happens where it affects his son and it affects his son on the court, yeah, maybe I will pull him aside [and say] hey. [People ask] did you see LaVar on TV yesterday? No. You going to watch it? No. Fifteen guys, that is all I am concerned with, and I am concerned with his son getting off to a good and fast start."