Lakers' Magic Johnson not worried heading into NBA free agency: 'No pressure on me ... I'm Magic Johnson'

The Lakers want to make a big splash this offseason. With NBA free agency set to begin on July 1, expect Los Angeles to be involved with some big-name players such as LeBron James, Paul George and possibly Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers have been adamant about adding at least one star player and they have the cap space to do it.

However, what if they fail? The Lakers swinging and missing in free agency could put a lot of pressure on president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. After all, he's been one of the most adamant executives about the Lakers' ability to sign free agents.

Johnson doesn't seem to feel that pressure, though. In a press conference on Tuesday, Johnson was asked about Los Angeles' upcoming offseason. His response? He's Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson reiterated he will not force anything in free agency and makes it very clear he isn’t feeling any pressure as he heads into this vital free agency. pic.twitter.com/h0NkBldSUw — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 26, 2018

"If we don't sign who we think we can we'll turn our attention to next summer. We have the cap space and flexibility. We created that. We're looking forward to Sunday, but, again, we're not putting all our marbles into one summer. We understand that we have two summers to add to what we're building here. ... No pressure on me. I'm going to do my job. I've always done that. You know how many Finals I've been in? So you think I'm worried about this? I played against Larry Bird in the Finals I mean come on man. I've been to nine Finals. And been in college NCAA championships. I'm Magic Johnson. I'm still the same dude. I'm not going to change. No pressure on me. I'm going to do my job. That's what I do."

Well, if there's one thing we've always known about Johnson it's that he's very confident. That confidence will serve him well as he seeks out free agents to sign for the Lakers in the offseason. It might even be seen as an endearing quality to some of the big names they're expected to go after.

It is hilarious, however, that in response to pressure Johnson reminded everybody who he is. That's a level of fame and accomplishment that most people wish they could have. "I'm Magic Johnson." Yes, yes you are.