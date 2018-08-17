Lakers' Magic Johnson says Warriors 'don't keep me up at night;' looks forward to the competition

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" again recently, but don't worry, Lakers fans. He didn't do any tampering this time.

He did, however, talk about another team -- the Golden State Warriors. Unsurprisingly, Magic said he's not afraid of the defending champions, and looks forward to going up against them this upcoming season. As transcribed by LakersNation:

"I'm a competitor, so I'm not scared of Golden State. I'm not worried about Golden State. They don't keep me up at night. I know we have a really solid team, a good team, a competitive team, and a tough-minded team. And we've got guys now who are winners. LeBron James brings a championship mentality to our team. So does Rondo; he's won a championship with Boston. And then JaVale McGee, who used to play for Golden State, he's won two championships."

OK, throwing JaVale McGee into the same sentence as LeBron James and Rajon Rondo in terms of being proven winners is pretty funny, but aside from that, this is exactly what you would expect from Magic.

Does he really believe deep down that this Lakers team could take the Warriors in a playoff series? Eh, maybe, maybe not. But regardless of his true feelings, he's absolutely not going to go on TV and essentially admit defeat two months before the season starts. He's not going to cower at the feet of the mighty Warriors and talk about their greatness.

No, he's going to hype up his squad. Which, in case you haven't heard, includes LeBron James now, a fact that alone puts them in the conversation of contenders along with the likes of the Warriors. Now, most NBA observers aren't going to tell you that the Lakers are quite on the Warriors' level, but you can't expect Magic Johnson to be one of them.