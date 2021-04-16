Marc Gasol suffered a volar plate fracture in his left pinkie during Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Boston Celtics, Frank Vogel told reporters. The injury is considered minor, and Gasol actually played through it for part of the second half on Thursday. It wound up being one of his best games of the season, as he scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the loss. Gasol is considered questionable to play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

This is the second injury Gasol has sustained recently. A hamstring injury he suffered against the Toronto Raptors led to him being inactive for a game, and Andre Drummond's presence has left his role in the rotation inconsistent. Drummond missed Thursday's game with a toe injury, which allowed Gasol to play 21 minutes. If both Drummond and Gasol are out Saturday, the Lakers will likely lean on Montrezl Harrell for an increased role as well as two-way center Devontae Cacok.

Gasol didn't sound particularly worried after receiving an X-Ray. "It's my left," Gasol said. "I don't use it much anyways." In a perfect world, Gasol will be able to give the Lakers at least a few minutes against the Jazz. They have so far exercised caution with Drummond's toe—which was stepped on for the second time since he joined the Lakers during Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets—and that has opened the door for Gasol to play despite seemingly losing his role in the healthy rotation. Keeping Gasol engaged and in shape, in case he is needed in the postseason, is critical.

Gasol is just the latest in a long line of injured Lakers. In addition to Drummond, Markieff Morris, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are all dealing with various ailments, and Dennis Schroder is playing through knee pain. Eventually, the Lakers will get back to full strength, but as soon as one player recovers, another seems to get hurt and take his place.