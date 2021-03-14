One of the big storylines across the league this season has been teams playing shorthanded, due to both injuries and COVID-19. The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest team to deal with the issue in a major way, and on Saturday we learned their problems won't end any time soon.

Veteran big man Marc Gasol will be out at least two more games due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Saturday. Gasol hasn't played since a Feb. 28 matchup against the Golden State Warriors prior to the All-Star break, and it's not clear if he has tested positive for the virus. His extended absence suggests it could be possible, but Dennis Schroder's quotes on Saturday indicate it might be a bureaucratic issue. Via ESPN:

"At the end of the day, we're pros. Even if you are healthy and in the health and safety protocols, you still try to get the work in. I mean, I think the situation with Marc is even worse than mine. But at the end of the day, we can't control that. We just got to do our things that we can control but ... it's some B.S., for sure."

In any case, the Lakers will remain extremely thin in the frontcourt, as Anthony Davis remains sidelined himself due to a calf injury. Kostas Antetokounmpo, though he rarely plays, is also out due to health and safety protocols. As a response, the team recently signed Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract. He started on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, scoring seven points in 16 minutes.

Dating back to the last game Davis played, the Lakers are 4-6 and have slipped down to third place in the Western Conference. Based on what we've seen in that time, they're just going to have to try to keep treading water until they can get back to full strength.

If there's a silver lining, it's that they proved in the bubble that they have what it takes to win in the postseason, and they were dominant early in this season when they were fully healthy.