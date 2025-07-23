Luka Dončić is evidently a playmaker on and off the court. Bringing Marcus Smart to the Los Angeles Lakers was a team effort, one in which Dončić played a meaningful role.

On Tuesday, Smart spoke with reporters for his introductory Lakers news conference and credited the recruiting efforts of Dončić as one reason why he's in Los Angeles after reaching a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards.

"When you get a guy like Luka calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you're at to see if you want to come and join something special that he's trying to cook up over here... For him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot," Smart told reporters.

Smart, 31, signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers after reaching the buyout with the Wizards and clearing waivers. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year could be in store for a big role on a Lakers team led by LeBron James and Dončić.

"Two of the best to do it in this game," Smart said of his new teammates. "Two greats with the greatest basketball IQs that I've ever seen in this era."

Smart spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics before short, injury-plagued stints with both the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards. Now he gets a fresh start with the Lakers.

"I've been on the other end of Luka magic. So to be able to come and join and witness it on the other side, I was like, 'Why not give it a shot?'" Smart said.

Marcus Smart agrees to contract buyout with Wizards, set to join Lakers on two-year deal, per report Cody Nagel

The Lakers went 50-32 during the regular season and earned the No. 3 seed in the West but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart, who said he's "motivated" and "has a lot left in the tank" after a disappointing last two seasons, joins three other new additions to the Lakers: center Deandre Ayton, forward Jake LaRavia, and second-round draft pick Adou Thiero.

Smart hopes to bring his defense-first mindset to the group.

"Come in and do what I do," Smart said when asked about his role. "Tenacious defender. Bringing the intensity that I bring, my leadership, my basketball IQ and just being the pest that I've always been. The main goal, the reason you compete the way you compete is to try to win championships. What better place to be able to do that than here?"